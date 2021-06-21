BuhariMustGo Protesters Block Abuja Airport Road

Angry Nigerians protesting lousy administration and insecurity organized a peaceful protest and blocked Abuja Airport Road on Monday morning.

Early in the morning, the demonstrators, primarily youngsters, marched to Dantata Bridge, along the road that serves as a major entrance and departure point to the capital city, yelling #BuhariMustGo.

The demonstrators erected a flaming barricade along the Expressway, obstructing vehicular traffic.

The placard-carrying protestors were forcibly dispersed by a joint squad of armed security officers at Gudu crossroads on June 12 when they were teargassed.

They demanded, among other things, an end to insecurity, weak government, corruption, impunity, and the reinstatement of Twitter’s suspension.

Protests asking for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation have drew attention from around the country as part of the #BuhariMustGo movement.