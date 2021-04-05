 Buhari’ll stabilize Nigeria — Pastor Tunde Bakare — Daily Times Nigeria
Buhari’ll stabilize Nigeria — Pastor Tunde Bakare

5th April 2021
by Ogbonna Ugorji

Citadel Global Community Church Senior Pastor Tunde Bakare has revealed why he continues to support President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bakare said that God revealed to him that Buhari has a significant role to play in the stabilization of Nigeria.

This was mentioned by the clergyman in his Sunday state-of-the-nation address.

Bakare also stressed his role in the 2015 creation of the All Progressive Congress, APC, by a coalition of political parties.

“After the controversial and divisive 2011 elections, as Nigeria drifted along with sectional undercurrents and the nation sought a unifying force, some of us prevailed on General Muhammadu Buhari not to quit the stage but to take back his words and form a coalition of the best of the North and the best of the South to salvage our nation.

“I must admit that I played a critical role in that mission. God had shown me in a vision that GMB still had a role to play in stabilising Nigeria,” he said.

