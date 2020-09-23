Buhari would be remembered as the father of democracy in Nigeria— Obaseki

Godwin Obaseki winner of the Edo governorship election on Tuesday praised President Muhammadu Buhari for his sagacity and willingness to safeguard democracy at all cost.

Daily Times understands that Obaseki lauded the President on September 22,2020 while receiving his certificate of return alongside his deputy Philips Shaibu,

Obaseki said: “I thank President Muhammadu Buhari for the part he played in ensuring a free, fair and credible election. He will be remembered as the father of democracy in Nigeria.

“He had a choice to ensure his party was declared the winner but insisted that the right thing be done.”