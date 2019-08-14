Andrew Orolua, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will soon take decisive action on the killing of three policemen by soldiers who allegedly mistook the slain policemen for kidnappers last week in Ibi, Taraba State, the Presidency has said.

The police said the three police officers and a civilian that were killed by soldiers, were on legitimate criminal investigation to Taraba State, where they had arrested one Alhaji Hamisu Wadume, who was indicted in series of high-profile kidnap incidents in the state. The soldiers set the suspended kidnapper free after the shooting.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said President Buhari has constituted an investigative panel during the National Security Council meeting at the Presidential Villa last Thursday to get to the root of the matter,

Shehu said Buhari was waiting for the outcome of the investigation panel by the Defence Headquarters.

The presidential spokesman on his Twitter handle, @GarShehu, wrote: “In response to press questions, I will confirm that a committee was set up during the National Security Council meeting to investigate the killing of three policemen and a civilian by soldiers in Taraba state.

“Contrary to those mischievous insinuations, President Buhari had ordered the chief of defence staff to set up an investigation committee with representatives from all the security organisations in the country, including the police force.

“The President is not indifferent to the unfortunate incident and would take decisive action as soon as the report of the panel is submitted to him.

“He is following due process and procedure. Putting the cart before the horse is not President Buhari’s way of doing things. Nigerians should show patience while the President awaits the report of the panel from the chief of defence staff.”