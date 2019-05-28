Buhari will break up Nigeria in the next four years – Fani-Kayode

Doosuur Iwambe

Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed that Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari will break up in the next four years.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who made this known in a post on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday accused Buhari of dividing Nigeria and establishing a legacy of hate and destruction.

“Over the last 4 years @MBuhari has divided Nigeria and established a legacy of hate, suspicion, bloodshed, terror, carnage and destruction.

“Over the next 4 years Buhari will break Nigeria and his legacy will be the most terrible and brutal evil that the world has ever known’’, he twitted.

Fani- Kayode in another series of tweets described Nigeria as a nation under God’s judgment.

According to him, until Nigeria apologies to the Igbo people of Southeast over killings during the Nigerian/Biafran war, the country will “continue to wallow in blood, death, sorrow, failure, shame, poverty and carnage.”

He wrote; “Nigeria must offer an unreserved apology to the Igbo people of the SE for the genocide, ethnic cleansing and mass murder that was unleashed on them during the civil war.

3 million Biafran were slaughtered (1 million of them children) in the space of 3 years during that conflict.

“This represents the greatest act of black on black genocide on the African continent in history. It is only surpassed, in terms of casualties, by the bestial acts of King Leopold 11 of Belgium when he and his subjects slaughtered 10 million Congolese during the colonial era.

“Nothing can go right in Nigeria till a genuine and heartfelt expression of regret for what we did to the Biafrans is tendered by the leadership and people of our country and some form of restitution and compensation is made.

“The mass murder, ethnic cleansing and genocide that we are witnessing today in Nigeria and which is being inflicted on us by a callous, brutal, heartless, cold-blooded and wicked horde of strangers and homicidal maniacs that came from a foreign land 200 years ago is a spiritual consequence of what we did to the Biafrans in the war.

“The only way that the carnage and blood fest can be stopped and the vicious and endless cycle of violence can be broken is when we repent for what we did to those innocent and defenseless Biafran civilians during the civil war and apologies for it.

“Until then Nigeria will continue to wallow in blood, death, sorrow, failure, shame, poverty and carnage. Why? Because we are a nation under God’s judgment’’.