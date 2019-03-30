Buhari: Why I pray at Villa on Fridays

…Says Nigeria will be better than he met it in 2015

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his decision to observe Juma’at prayers at the Presidential Villa, and not the National Mosque in Abuja, was to prevent the constraints and inconveniences presidential movements may cause to the people.

The President was responding to a request by a delegation of Imams and Senior Islamic Scholars from all States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory led by Prof. Shehu Ahmad Galadanci, the Murshid, National Mosque who visited him on Friday, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said: ‘‘Regarding your request for me to be attending Juma’at prayers in the National Mosque, I implore you to note that I personally started observing Juma’at prayers in the State House in order to reduce hardships which people may pass through.

‘‘As you all know, Presidential movements require roadblocks and other attendant restrictions which could subject worshippers and other people to a lot of difficulties,’’ the President told the Islamic scholars who were at State House to congratulate him on his overwhelming victory at the February 23 presidential election.

Buhari welcomed the counsel of the Islamic scholars on the teachings of the Prophet about the obligations of leaders towards their subjects, and vice-versa.

The President thanked them for their prayers and support for his administration, assuring that the administration will leave no stone unturned in addressing the security challenges facing the country.

Congratulating the President on his re-election, Prof. Galadanci noted that the victory demonstrates the desire of the majority of Nigerians to ensure the continuity of the administration to the Next Level.

He prayed that Almighty Allah would grant the President the ability to continue with the ‘‘excellent work’’ he is doing for the country.

Highlighting noteworthy achievements of the Buhari administration in the area of security, agriculture and the fight against corruption, the leader of the group urged the President to remain focused while praying Allah to continue to give him the power to ‘‘annihilate and wipe off’’ pockets of terrorists in the country.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has assured Christian leaders in the country of his commitment to leave Nigeria better than he met it in 2015 when he would have completed his second term in office by the year 2023.

Buhari gave the assurance on Friday while receiving the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) led by Rev. Dr. Samson Ayokunle, at the Aso Villa, Abuja.

The President affirmed that his administration would continue to address important national challenges including security, economy and corruption.

CAN leadership was at State House to congratulate President Buhari on his re-election, and the President told them the outcome of the just concluded polls underscores the trust Nigerians have in the present leadership in the country.

‘‘We will continue to strive for peaceful co-existence among all Nigerians irrespective of their religious beliefs. In the area of allocation of political offices, our focus will be on merit and national spread such that every part of Nigeria will have a sense of belonging.

‘‘We remain resolute in the fight against terrorism and insurgency, and efforts to bring back all those in captivity and other victims of kidnappings will be intensified,’’ the President said.

Commending the important roles religious bodies have played in the last four years of the administration, President Buhari pledged to continue supporting several programmes anchored by the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), geared towards peace, tolerance, unity and harmony in our country.

In his congratulatory message, the CAN president prayed God to grant President Buhari ‘‘everything it takes to perform hundred times better than’’ his first term, stressing that the organisation had the success of this administration at heart.

Rev. Ayokunle welcomed the President’s pledge to run an inclusive government in a speech shortly after his re-election, noting that the gesture would give all in the country a sense of belonging.

The leadership of the Christian body in Nigeria also called for ethnic and religious balance in the selection of leadership of the ninth National Assembly.

Ayokunle passionately appealed to the President to task security agencies to be more proactive in their duties and put relentless efforts to free Leah Sharibu, other Chibok girls and Nigerians in captivity of insurgents.