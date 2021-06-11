*S’South pledged not to breakaway, he claims

*Defends help for Niger Republic, open grazing routes

*Warns S’East won’t be allowed access to sea if it leaves Nigeria

BENJAMIN EHIGBO, Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) which is clamouring for secession as a dot in a circle that has nowhere to go.

The President said this in an interview with Arise TV on Thursday, monitored in Lagos.

He said: “IPOB is just like a dot in a circle. Even if they want to exit, they will have no access to anywhere.

“And the way they are spread all over the country, having businesses and properties, I don’t think IPOB knows what they are talking about.

“In any case, we say we’ll talk to them in the language that they understand. We’ll organise the police and the military to pursue them.”

Buhari said the #EndSARS protest which held across the country last year was aimed at forcing him out of office, but to no avail. He equally defended the $1.9bn Nigeria-Niger Republic railway project, also stating that he has been assured by “the elderly people” and “the youths” from the South-South part of the country that their region has no intention of seceding.

He said IPOB will not have “access to anywhere” even if they eventually secede from the country.

The President then reiterated his statement that IPOB members will be treated in the “language that they understand.”

“I was encouraged by what I heard, nobody told me. Two statements from the South-South. One by the elderly people, they said this time around there would be no (secession). And again, the youths made the same statement; such encouragement,” Buhari said.

Meanwhile, Buhari on another occasion reiterated that his directive to security agencies, to shoot any person or persons found illegally wielding AK-47s and other assault weapons, remains in place.

The President also vowed that his administration will act firmly and decisively ‘‘against any and all persons fomenting or carrying out attacks on our Police Force and other security personnel.’’

The President spoke at the handing over of security equipment by the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to the Lagos State Police Command during his one-day official visit to the State.

Buhari warned that ‘‘a nation that turns its Police personnel and infrastructure into targets of violence and destruction is a nation on the path of self-destruction.’’

‘‘As Commander-in-chief, my primary responsibility remains the security of the country and the safety of all citizens. Despite the many challenges we are facing, I want Nigerians to rest assured that we will secure this country.

‘‘We will secure our infrastructure, our highways, our communities, and our forests, and we will secure the lives of our people,’’ he said.

The President told members of the Nigeria Police that as the government strives to improve their welfare and capacity, the citizens equally had expectations from them.

‘‘First let me commend the Inspector-General of Police and the entire Force for the recent efforts to restore peace to troubled parts of the country.

‘‘I have charged the Inspector-General to leave no stone unturned in rebuilding the morale of his officers and men, especially in the aftermath of the mindless violence associated with the EndSARS protests, as well as the recent spate of attacks on Police Stations in some parts of the country,” he said.

Commending the Lagos State Governor on the newly-acquired security equipment and assets, the President noted that it would go a long way in boosting the morale of the Police, and further enhance their capacity to fight crime and combat criminality.

‘‘This is even more touching in the light of the unwarranted violence that ensued in the wake of the ENDSARS protests last October, which saw the security architecture in Lagos State being severely damaged,’’ he said.

The President added that it was commendable that Lagos State, the Centre of Excellence, has shown a truly resilient spirit, in the face of the massive destruction it suffered last October.

‘‘You did not allow yourselves to be deterred by the severe setback; instead you have bounced back and are now boldly rebuilding the confidence of residents and investors in the State.

‘‘I acknowledge the initiative taken to kick-start the rebuilding process, through the establishment of the Lagos State Rebuild Trust Fund, and through this very laudable effort by the Lagos State Security Trust Fund. I enjoin other State Governments to emulate your bold, proactive and resourceful initiative,’’ he said.

The President also used the occasion to reiterate that the ‘‘Federal Government takes very seriously our constitutional oath to secure the lives and properties of the Nigerian people, adding that his administration was conscious of the fact that lasting security is a necessary foundation for business, investment and true prosperity.

President Buhari declared that no Federal Government since 1999 has been as committed as his administration in reforming and repositioning the Nigeria Police Force and national policing architecture.

‘‘In 2019, I signed into law the Act establishing the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, the first in the history of the Force, to provide guaranteed funding to support Police welfare, logistics and equipment.

‘‘In September 2020, I assented to the Bill amending the Nigeria Police Act, which was originally enacted in 1943.

‘‘This new Act, a vast improvement over the old one, among other things spells out the modalities for the implementation of a National Community Policing Scheme in Nigeria.

‘‘This new scheme will build confidence within our local communities and make them active stakeholders in the safety and security of their environs.

‘‘We are currently recruiting 10,000 new Police officers to reinforce our personnel capacity across the country. In addition to this, I have directed the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission to carry out an upward review of Police salaries and benefits,’’ he said.