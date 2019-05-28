Buhari warns against drug abuse, pledges better future for Nigerian child

Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

President Muhamadu Buhari has expressed concern over the recent disturbing reports on drug abuse which has become a major public health and security concern in Nigeria with some school children at all levels of education engaging in the unwholesome practice.

In a message delivered on Monday in Abuja to commemorate this year’s Children Day, President Buhari warned every Nigerian Child to desist from any form of drug abuse as the effects impact negatively on their future.

The President, who was represented by the Minister of FCT, Muhammad Bello, at the event with the theme: ‘Drug Abuse among Children: Addressing the Challenges’, said some of these children now experience mental health challenges, temporary or permanent absence, and eventually become school dropouts.

Other consequences, he said, are increased violence and crimes, HIV/AIDS, rape, secret cult activities amongst others.

These effects also impact negatively on the nation’s healthcare delivery system, socio – economic indices and general well-being of citizens.

“It is my pleasure to congratulate you on this special occasion of the National Children’s Day.

This year’s celebration provides an opportunity to reiterate our Administration’s commitment to the promotion of your rights and also to reflect on our role and responsibilities as government towards the actualisation of these rights in the past four years;

as well as set an agenda for improvement of your well-being for the next four years and beyond.

“My dear children, may I inform you that the choice of the theme for this year ‘Drug Abuse Among Children: Addressing the Challenges’ was deliberate in view of the disturbing reports that drug abuse has become a major public health and security concern in Nigeria.

“It is indeed worrisome to note that some of our children at all levels of education attainment are known to engage in this unwholesome practice which is considered a medical disease.

Some of these children now experience mental health challenges, temporary or permanent absence, and eventually become school dropouts.

“Other consequences are-increased violence and crimes, HIV/AIDS, rape and secret cult activities amongst others.

These effects also impact negatively on our healthcare delivery system, socio – economic indices and general wellbeing of our citizens,” he said.

While noting his administration’s concern on the impact of drug and substance abuse, President Buhari disclosed that as one of the intervention to ensure a protective and guaranteed future for Nigerian child,

he has constituted a two – tier intervention structure comprising high level Ministerial Committee on the elimination of Drug Abuse for a coordinated response in addressing the challenges posed by Drug and substance abuse among the teaming populace.

“It is worthy of mention that the Presidential Advisory Committee is currently interfacing with core stakeholders, drug experts, rehabilitated drug users at all levels so as to make appropriate recommendations to government on interventions required to reverse this ugly trend.

“This administration is also in the process of reviewing the National Drug Control Master Plan 2015-2019 with a focus on drug control and consumption.

In addition to implementing the plan and addressing the national drug problem, the Federal Government in May 2018 placed restriction on the use, importation, and the sale of codeine as a cough syrup without prescription.

“In furtherance of the campaign against drugs, the National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency and National Agency for Drug and Food Administration and Control have also developed Information, Education and Communication materials for awareness creation nationwide.”

Furthermore, he pledged that with the launch into the Next Level within the next four years, the Federal Government is hopeful on providing the appropriate environment for children to attain their full potential.

“We also plan to improve immunization coverage and interventions to eliminate communicable and non-communicable diseases for children as measures of reducing infant mortality,” he said.