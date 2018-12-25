Buhari warns against continuous killings in Zamfara

President Muhammadu Buhari has strongly condemned the killing of innocent Nigerians in Birnin Magaji community in Tsafe Local Government Area and Magami community in Faru District of Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, following attacks by suspected armed bandits. Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Monday, stated that the President warned that such “horrendous acts of violence are crimes against humanity.” “This violence must stop,” the President said. While expressing his deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the attacks, the government and people of Zamfara State, the President also wished those injured a speedy recovery. The President, who has authorised an assessment trip to Zamfara and Sokoto states by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Baba Sadiq, on Christmas and Boxing days, reassured residents of states plagued by armed bandits, including Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna, Niger and Taraba, that their safety is an enduring commitment of his administration and he will continue to ensure that security agencies work round the clock to protect local populations. To this end, a major operation by the Nigerian Armed Forces, Police, Department of State Services and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, is being considered to restore peace and stability in the region. President Buhari conveyed his strong support to the Nigeria Police Force, which has already deployed Special Forces in each of the local government in Zamfara State and the Defence Headquarters’ deployment of a Special Military Intervention Force comprising more than 1,000 personnel to respond to the security challenges in the North Central and North West. These measures, among others, will be intensified to flush out the bandits from wherever they are. The President commended Nigerians for their support to the security agencies who have continued to demonstrate dedication, commitment and bravery even in very difficult and complex operations. Meanwhile, the Zamfara State Police Command said it had arrested 23 persons who were involved in Monday’s unrest in Tsafe town where firearms were used by the protesters. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Usman Belel, made this known to journalists in Gusau after the restoration of peace and normalcy in the affected area. He said the command was particularly disturbed to discover that some of the protesting youths carried guns and fired shots to scare people after which they burnt several vehicles at the local government secretariat. He said: “Although arrests were still going on in the local government headquarters, Tsafe and its environs, those arrested would help in investigations in order to fish out the perpetrators and their sponsors.” The News Agency of Nigeria reports that residents of Tsafe and environs, particularly Kucheri Village, woke up on Monday morning to face hundreds of youths who blocked the highway with a bonfire and interrupted travellers from Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states from passing to other parts of the country as well as those heading to the three states. The rampaging youths were said to have taken over a planned peaceful demonstration by Internally Displaced Persons camped in the area who felt they had overstayed and wanted to return to their villages. The protesters had burned several vehicles and offices in the local government secretariat including the chairman’s office and offices allocated to some international non-governmental organisations operating in the area. The mayhem was finally quelled by a combined team of security personnel who dispersed the protesters and restored calm to the area. The Commissioner of Police said a detachment of the command’s officers and men would ”remain in the area until we are fully satisfied that there is peace.”