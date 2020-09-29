Buhari vows to check ‘greed of a callous few’

President Muhammadu Buhari has stressed the need for all arms of government to deploy resources to address the common needs of all citizens rather than the greed of a callous few.

The president made the call at the 2nd National Summit on Diminishing Corruption and launch of the National Ethics and Integrity Policy, organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC), in Abuja on Monday.

The summit has the theme: “Together Against Corruption’’. According to him, the National Ethics and Integrity Policy projects government’s aspiration for rediscovery of cherished traditional ethical values of honesty, integrity, hard-work, truth, justice, unity, faith and consideration for one another, irrespective of status or background.

He reiterated his earlier call on the judiciary to undertake reforms that would fast-rack delivery of justice for the common good, adding that the nation needed a corruption-free public sector to achieve meaningful transformation.

He said: “We need a judicial system that dispenses justice without undue delay and technicality. “We need laws and legal system to be reformed to deliver justice to every citizen without regard to status.

We also need ethical reorientation of the people to achieve this goal.

“When we work together against corruption we can defeat it.’’

The president commended the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the ICPC for the summit, and particularly for offering the opportunity for the three arms of government to play their roles in meeting the aspiration of Nigerians to have a corruption-free society.

He expressed delight over the recognition and participation of young Nigerians and non-state actors, especially the media and civil society, at the ICPC event, saying that nobody must be left behind and all hands must be on deck in the fight against corruption.

He also reiterated the role of preventive measures and public education and enlightenment against corruption.

According to him, the federal government, through the Open Treasury initiative, TSA, GIFMIS, BVN and many more, is implementing different corruption prevention measures to track and retain government revenue for the use of the people.

He commended the ICPC for its enforcement and prevention measures, including system review of capital and personnel budget, regular analysis of the open treasury platform, enforcement action against diversion and mismanagement of public funds.

He also lauded the commission for working with FIRS to increase the number of companies and persons within the tax net, tracking of constituency project budget utilisation for the benefit of ordinary Nigerians, and its monitoring of implementation of budget by the Executive in key sectors like Agriculture sector.

“The ICPC System Studies and Review, Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard of MDAs are excellent preventive measures for detection of early warning signs of vulnerability of MDAs to corruption and a way of assisting government take note of MDAs that are prone to corruption and deserve closer scrutiny of government and law enforcement agencies,” he said.

The president, who inaugurated the National Ethics and Integrity Policy, book titled: “ICPC AND THE WAR AGAINST CORRUPTION IN NIGERIA: REFLECTIONS FOR A NEW VISION”, and six other publications, commanded the ICPC for documenting its work, achievements and recommendations to government.

The publications include the Nigeria Corruption Index; Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Initiative Interim Report 2020; the Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard of MDAs 2020; Accountability for Security Votes; and Eradicating Electoral Corruption and Vote Buying.

Buhari also recognised and commended the winners of the ICPC Youth anti-corruption Music and Essay competitions.

“I am also happy to recognise winners of ICPC Youth Music and Essay Competitions on promotion of anti-corruption values.

“The music and essay competitions organised by ICPC show the true character and grit of Nigerian youths.

“I urge them to seize the moment and also stand together with one voice against corruption.