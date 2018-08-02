Buhari visits campaign office

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday afternoon took time off to visit the proposed presidential campaign office in Abuja for next year’s election.

The same building at Herbert Macaulay Way, Central Area, Abuja, had served as campaign headquarters for the 2015 election.

On the President’s entourage were his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and other senior government officials.

On hand to receive the delegation was Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, who took the President round the newly refurbished structure.

President Buhari also expressed satisfaction with the facelift and thanked all those who worked on giving the office a befitting look.