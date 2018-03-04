Buhari to visit Jos, spends considerable time on Plateau Peace Building Agency

Plateau will be agog on Thursday, March 8, when the President, Muhammadu Buhari, will make the long awaited visit to Jos.

Information gathered indicates that one of the outstanding highlights, will be to launch the ‘Plateau State Roadmap To Peace’, a document developed by the Plateau Peace Building Agency (PPBA).

Speaking with the Director General, PPBA, Mr. Joseph Lengmang, on Sunday in Jos, he said the Agency will be honored to have the President unveil the agency’s Five-Year Strategic Plan to end conflict.

“The President is coming on a one day visit to Jos and with this tight schedule for the President, he will dedicate 1hr 30mins to the Peace Building Agency aimed at unveiling the Five-Year Roadmap Document To End Conflict: this is a laudable for us and it shows how important this document is to the State and country at large”, he said.

Recall that Plateau has witnessed over a decade conflicts where scores of lives were lost, homes and communities destroyed, however, with the establishment of the PPBA, by the State Governor, Simon Lalong, the people of Plateau has seen concerted efforts by government to ensure the peace, security and safety of all.

Our correspondent reports that the success of the agency is owned to the proactive approach it employed to mitigate peace before it escalates, an effort that has hitherto contributes to the peace currently being enjoyed in Plateau.

“This feat couldn’t have been achieved without the inclusive governance style of this administration and more importantly the proactive approach to conflict prevention and peace building”, Lengmang said.

Consequently, the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo had earlier said the federal government has full endorse the PPBA’s efforts and will continue to give support and assistance to states in this regard.

“We are also, in collaboration with States, and Governors of Benue, Plateau, Adamawa and along with seven other Governors, working in a group which I chair, where we have been seeking to proffer solutions to some of the problems associated with farmer/herdsmen clashes, but in particular, how to ensure that there is a plan for cattle breeding and rearing which takes into account, contemporary methods of doing so in other parts of the world”, Osinbajo said.