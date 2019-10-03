Buhari has demanded that measures be taken to keep Nigerians and other foreigners living in South Africa safe and prevent the re- occurrence of the xenophobic attacks in Johannesburg, South Africa’s capital which led to the looting of shops owned by foreign nationals.

President Buhari who is presently in South Africa on a state, disclosed to the South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa of his displeasure over the attacks against Nigerians and other African nationals living in South Africa, including the looting of their shops and businesses and burning of their properties.

According to Buhari, “Mr President, we have condemned in strongest terms attacks against Nigerians and other African nationals living in South Africa, including the looting of their shops and businesses and burning of their properties.

“We call for the strengthening and the implementation of all the necessary measures to prevent the reoccurrence of such actions,” Buhari said at the start of the meeting with South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa in response apologized over the attacks while reiterating his government’s “deep regret at the incidents of public violence.”

“Some of the acts of violence were directed at foreign nationals and some of whom coming from your own country.

“We firmly condemn all forms of intolerance and will not hesitate to act against criminal acts and violence,” he said.

Having settled amicably, Buhari and his counterpart Ramaphosa later went into long-planned talks aimed at strength trade ties and political cooperation to boost their economies.

The three-day state visit, by Buhari to South Africa is the first by a Nigerian leader since 2013, had been planned before the wave of violence.

A “town hall meeting” between Buhari and Nigerians living in South Africa is scheduled for Friday to listen to the expats’ experience and showcase efforts to support them.