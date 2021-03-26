Buhari urged to use Israel’s cybernetics to fight insecurity

Security experts have advised the federal government to use Israeli, Pakistani, and Singaporean cybernetic technologies to effectively resolve Nigeria’s acute insecurity.

On Thursday in Abuja, they provided advice at the National Policy and Development Summit.

Ibrahim Hassan, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Policy Growth and Research, arranged the meeting.

The conference’s theme was “Nigeria’s Security Challenges and the Road Ahead.”

“After this meeting, we will put together an advisory for Mr. President and all related security agencies, and we hope it will go a long way toward addressing the country’s insecurity issues,” Mr Hassan said.

Ahmed Muhammad, one of the participants, noted that security is a constant issue in the country, adding that Nigeria is not immune to problems, but that they are not being taken seriously.

Mr Muhammad clarified that a nation that does not have protection for its people, natural resources, and wealth will eventually face crises.

According to him, if not checkmated, criminals can mine the country’s resources, make money to buy lethal weapons and begin to fight against the country.

“Our security system should be linked to security institutions across the world. This will enhance our cybernetic strategy in dealing with an insurgency, kidnapping, armed robbery, internet fraud and banditry.

“Nigeria may not know sponsors of insurgency and other forms of criminality in the country. Other countries may know, but because, we don’t have anything binding with them, they may not tell or show us who the sponsors are,” Mr Muhammad said.

Another participant from the Chartered Institute of Risk Management, Nkechi Akubuiro, said there was the need to create awareness among youths and re-orient them on the dignity of labour.

“We need to review our educational system to graduate employable individuals and provide a conducive environment for employment. Sponsors of the menace we are facing today which are mostly elites should be traced and punished,” Mrs Akubuiro said.

Meanwhile, the Commandant General of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ahmed Audi, represented by the Assistant Commandant General in charge of Critical Infrastructure Protection, Jonathan Iyogho, narrated the responsibility of the corps and its challenges.

“We need technology to assist in our work. Also, unregistered SIM cards have become an issue, because criminals use them and they can’t be traced.

“The National Identity Number (NIN) is a good development because we need to know who and how many we are.

“More important, there is a need for synergy among all security agencies in the country, like a joint task force. This will enable us to do more than what we are doing now,” he said.