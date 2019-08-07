By Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will swear in the ministers-designate on August 21, 2019.

In a statement made available to journalists from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, the Federal Government announced that the swearing-in ceremony would take place by 11am at the Federal Executive Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The statement further revealed that before the inauguration of the cabinet, the ministers-designate are expected to go through induction retreat at the Presidential Villa on August 19-20.

Meanwhile, the ministers-designate have collected their study guide and other government documents from the office of the SGF. They have also done their documentation ahead of the retreat.

Shortly after the inauguration, President Buhari is expected to assign portfolios to the new ministers and preside over the first meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) since his inauguration for a second term.

The statement reads in part: The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, invites all ministers-designate, head of the civil service of the federation, federal permanent secretaries and top government functionaries (specifically invited) to a 2-day induction retreat to be presided over by Muhammadu Buhari, President.”

The objectives of the retreat, he said, include “building a strong platform for synergy and teamwork, sensitize appointees on the status of the implementation of policies, programmes and projects of government from 2015-date

“Acquaint the appointees with the roadmap for delivery of government’s priorities and next level agenda (2019-2023). Deepen the understanding of participants on best practices in conducting government business.

The statement added that attendance at both events is mandatory and strictly by invitation.