President Muhammadu Buhari is still in charge of the petroleum ministry as he announced Timipre Sylva as minister of state for petroleum.

Some ministers and their portfolios

Festus Keyamo: minister of state Niger Delta Affairs

Timipre Sylva: minister of state for petroleum

Godswill Akpabio: minister of Niger Delta

Uchechukwu Oga: Minister of state mines and steel

More details soon