Buhari to present 2021 budget Tomorrow

President Muhammadu Buhari will present the 2021 budget at a joint sitting of the National Assembly on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

This was contained in a letter written to the National Assembly and read by the Senate President Ahmed Lawan on Tuesday at the resumption of plenary.

READ ALSO: IG pledges to reform activities of FSARS

Daily Times reports that the Federal Executive Council had last Wednesday approved a budget estimate of N13.08tn for the 2021 fiscal year.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the meeting.

Details later…