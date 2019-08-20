.Says poverty eradication, security, economy, war against corruption top agenda

.’Nigeria can’t wait for handouts from foreign nations’

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the incoming members of his cabinet to brace up for the task ahead.

The President, who made the demand during his opening speech at the presidential retreat for ministers-designate in Abuja, on Monday, also said his administration has performed well in the areas of security, economy, and the war against corruption.

President Buhari, who emphasised that Nigeria needs top managers to handle its numerous challenges, stated that the country will not be sitting idle and wait for handouts from foreign development partners.

He emphasised that he would rely on members of his new cabinet to deliver on policies and programmes geared toward lifting many Nigerians out of poverty in the next four years.

The President explained that considering the United Nations (UN) estimate that Nigeria’s population will grow to 411 million by 2050, becoming the third globally behind India and China, the scenario is frightening, hence the need for proactive action towards development.

Buahri said that the purpose of the retreat is for the ministers-designate to familiarise themselves with their colleagues they would be working closely with for the next four years and to reflect and assess the country’s position in 2015 and presently, as well as chart a course for the country for the foreseeable future.

“I congratulate all the new comers who your country has chosen above others to join the first term ministers whose performance has been outstanding. All of you are appointed to assist and advise the President in running the affairs of our country.

“At the end of the retreat, it is hoped that all of you will be in tune with the roles and responsibilities of positions you will occupy in government. Many national issues require unified decisions.

“It is a great privilege for you to be called upon to serve in these great offices of state and you must grasp the chance with two hands and put in your best efforts as Nigeria today needs top managers to handle our numerous challenges. There will be long hours and you must be prepared to live laborious days if we are to serve our people optimally.

“We are all aware of the looming demographic potential of our country. By average estimate, our population is close to 200 million today. By 2050, UN estimates put Nigeria third globally behind only India and China with our projected population at 411 million.

“This is a frightening prospect, but only if we sit idly by and expect handouts from so-called development partners. The solution to our problems lies within us. Honourable ministers-designate, in our first term we identified three salient areas for close attention and action, namely to secure the country, to improve the economy and to fight corruption.

‘’None, but the most partisan will dispute that we have made headway in all three areas: First, we have rolled back the frontiers of terrorism; we are actively addressing other challenges such as kidnappings, farmer-herder violence, improving the safety of our roads, railways, air traffic and fire control capacities.

‘’Second, we are steadily turning the economy round through investment in agriculture and manufacturing, shoring up our foreign reserves, curbing inflation and improving the country’s infrastructure.

‘’Third, on corruption, we have recovered hundreds of billions of stolen assets and are actively pursuing control measures to tackle leakages in public resources. We will not let up in fighting corruption.

‘’As ministers, I am counting on you together with advisers and Nigerians willing and able to contribute to build upon our road map of policies, programmes and projects that will lift the bulk of our people out of poverty and set them on the road to prosperity,’’ he added.