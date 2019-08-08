Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

Following his bid to check xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa, President Muhammadu Buhari is set to meet with his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Aside the xenophobic issue, the two leaders will also dwell on other bilateral issues that will strengthen the relationship between the two countries in a meeting that is billed to hold at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri -Erewa, disclosed this while addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

While stressing that the xenophobic attacks in South Africa have reached an alarming level, Dabiri –Erewa added that decisive action must be taken to avoid a further degeneration of the violent attacks.

She said that Nigeria’s minister of foreign affairs and that of South Africa will also meet as soon as the new cabinet of President Buhari is constituted, adding that the Federal Government will continue with earlier diplomatic discussions on how best to tackle the tension created as a result of the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in the country.

”Really, it’s pathetic; it’s sad. As we said before, until about 2016, we have had 118 Nigerians killed in South Africa. Between 2018 and today, 88 Nigerians have been killed in South Africa. Out of this 88, 25 were cases of Nigerians killing Nigerians and we have had the case of Mrs. Elizabeth Chukwu, who was murdered in her hotel room,” Dabiri-Erewa added.

As a way forward, she also demanded for a full investigation into the xenophobic cases in South Africa.

”Eight policemen are currently being investigated in South Africa for their involvement in killings against Nigerians; that investigation must come to an end and there must be consequences for their actions.

”The two policemen that did this to Tayo are already being investigated by an investigating body that deals with police officers in South Africa; we must know the outcome of the investigation.

“We also must know who killed Mrs. Elizabeth Chukwu, who went for a conference and died in her hotel room.

”We know that every country has their own challenges, we have ours and they have theirs. But, killing other people is not the solution to anything. If a Nigerian commits a crime you deal with the person,’’ she added.