Buhari to honour Reps summon, speak on insecurity

By Rotimi Fadeyi

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has agreed to come and address members of the House of Representatives on the security situation in the country.

Speaking with State House correspondents on Wednesday after meeting Buhari at the Presidential Villa, the Speaker said a date has already been fixed for the president to address the lawmakers.

Gbajabiamila said: “we came to see the President on developments in the country. He was so willing to listen as typical of the President, the usual democrat that he is.

“We have agreed on a date and he will meet with the House to address the situation.

We have fixed a date but we will communicate with you.He is a perfect democrat, he will come to the House to address members in the nearest future.”

Speaking about the feeling of the president on the security situation in the country, Gbajabiamila said, “I think he is more concerned than me and you.

Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown.

We will leave everything until when he comes to the House. Let me not pre-empt him.

All I can tell you for now is that he is fully committed to the security of lives and property of Nigerians.

“He is coming to talk to Nigerians through the House. You know that the House, as is constituted, every Nigerian is present in the House. Every constituency in this country is represented in the House.

So when Mr President is talking to the House, he is talking to Nigerians through their representatives.”

The House of Representatives had on Tuesday resolved to invite the president to come and address the House on what his government was doing to tackle insecurity in the country.