Nneka Nwogwugwu

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday, deliver Nigeria’s Statement during Plenary Session Three, in which he will appraise Nigeria-Japan relations and takeaways from TICAD6.

The President will set off from Abuja to Japan on Sunday, to participate in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7),with the theme, “Africa and Yokohama, Sharing Passion for the Future holding in the City of Yokohama, August 28-30, 2019.

This was made known in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, who said that, it is the President’s second time to participate in the conference after attending the TICAD6 in Nairobi, Kenya, in August 2016.

The Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, who is also the host, will lead the Opening Session of TICAD7.

In addition to a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister, the Nigerian President will also attend some side-events and meet chief executive officers of some Japanese companies with huge investments in Nigeria. He will honour a State Banquet and the invitation of Emperor Naruhito to a Tea Reception at the Imperial Palace, Tokyo.

The now triennial, Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) was formed in 1993 and is the largest international conference held in Japan that provides an open forum, generating innovative discussion among various stakeholders on African development, which is organised alternately in Japan and Africa.

African countries, international organisations, private companies and civil society organisations involved in development are among participants of the Conference.

Japanese government and companies have been very active in supporting Nigeria’s agriculture, healthcare, electricity and youth empowerment since the Nairobi conference in 2016.

They have been tremendous records of development since Nigeria’s participation in TICAD6 at the highest level, during which Japan pledged $30 billion investment for the future of Africa combined with the private sector, $10 billion infrastructure investment, and $500 million for vocational training of 50,000 Africans.

TCAD7 is expected to focus on Africa’s economic transformation and improvements in business environment and institution through private investment and innovation; promotion of resilient and sustainable African society for human security; and peace and stability in support of Africa’s domestic proactive efforts.