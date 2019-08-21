A newly built Post-Graduate Centre of Excellence will be inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in Zaria, Kaduna state on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

The centre was built by the Central Bank of Nigeria at the Samaru campus of Ahamdu Bello University Zaria came seven months after a similar centre was birthed in the University of Nigeria, Enugu (UNEC) Campus in January 2019.

The CBN in a statement issued on the project said, the centre was conceived as a world class post-graduate school which will focus on various business and finance disciplines of academics.

According to the bank. “Zaria project comprises a 360-seating capacity auditorium, a tele-presence room, lecture theaters, lecture rooms with a total seating capacity of 544; tutorial rooms with 240-seating capacity, cafeteria/kitchens; offices and a 68-seating capacity library and a 50-seating capacity ICT centre, featuring hostel accommodation and gymnasium for students. “

Recall that President Buhari directed the apex bank to quit providing foreign exchange for the importation of food into Nigeria.

However, the directive was met with a huge outrage both online and offline with a former director of CBN, Kingsley Moghalu, who stated that the law does not give the president the right to issue such directive to the apex bank.