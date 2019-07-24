By Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has warmly congratulated Mr Boris Johnson as new British Prime Minister, while felicitating with Mrs Theresa May for providing visionary leadership for the country.

The president in a goodwill message said, “In Nigeria, we respect the choice of British people and we are ready to work with the new Prime Minister to improve our close relations.

This was contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity Garba Shehu.

“Britain has been one of Nigeria’s most reliable allies, especially in supporting the efforts of this administration to improve security and stamp out corruption and graft.

“As Mr Johnson steps into Mrs May’s shoes, we look forward to continuation of the good relationships that bind us together for many years.’’

He added that, “we value this relationship so deeply that, regardless of who is in charge, this relationship should survive the political changes in the UK.’’The President praised the British democratic model, describing it as one of the most successful systems in the world, which has survived time.