President Mohammadu Buhari on Saturday challenged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to beam its searchlight on issues of corporate governance of various universities rather than dissipate its energy on perceived inadequacies of government alone.

The President said ASUU would gain more credence and credibility if it addresses internal university management inadequacies with equal zeal and commitment.

Buhari stated this while speaking at the 25th convocation ceremony of the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom state which held at the institution’s main campus along Nwanniba Road, Uyo.

The President who was represented by the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, said it is disturbing for ASUU to look away from issues of plagiarism, sorting and sexual harassment plaguing the university system, adding that such aspect of academic corruption should also be of concern to ASUU.

“Permit me to share my thoughts with the Academic Staff Union of Universities. I commend them for being a loud voice for the

revitalization of university education in Nigeria over the years.

However, I want to challenge them to throw their searchlight on the issues of corporate governance of their various institutions.

“It would amount to unwholesome critical posturing if their criticism is directed at the perceived failure of government alone while they look away at obvious governance inadequacies of their own institution, right under their nose.

“It would give credence and credibility to their fearless critical stance with regard to government if they address internal university management flaws with equal and unsparing forthrightness.

“It is very disheartening to hear about the increase in incidents of plagiarism, sorting and sexual harassment in many universities in the country. These aspects of academic corruption should also be of concern to ASUU and indeed the academia as a whole.

“We should be able to look up to the university as a citadel of probity, accountability, transparency, critical inquiry and freedom,” the President said.

In his good will message, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state lauded the significant strides the University of Uyo has made over the years and pledged that his administration would continue to support the development efforts of the institution.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Enefiok Essien, congratulated President Mohammadu Buhari, Gov. Udom Emmanuel and Chancellor of the University, Alhaji Abubakar Maje for their unwavering commitment to the development of the institution.

He said the university has made steady progress over the years by recording great feats in so many fields of endeavours, adding that to meet the changing needs of the larger society the university evolved new academic programmes, created new departments and modified new ones to accommodate global best practices.