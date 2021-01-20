Buhari sympathies with victims of Sokoto market fire — Daily Times Nigeria

ROTIMI FADEYI, ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sympathy and solidarity with victims of the Sokoto Central Market fire incident.

A statement issued on Wednesday by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu quoted the President as saying, “I am deeply moved by this fire incident because of its huge adverse impact on the economic life of the people who struggle daily to earn a living.

“To see your investments go up in flames is particularly painful and I sincerely send my heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with all the victims, and pray to God to replenish your losses.’’

READ ALSO: Buhari okays nomination of Fikpo as Acting NDE Boss

While directing federal aid agencies to respond to the urgent needs of the victims of the disaster, President Buhari called on market authorities to train traders and facility managers on basic safety precautions to forestall frequency of fire outbreaks.

According to him, “once the traders are trained on the risk factors, it will go a long way to minimize the frequency of fire outbreaks at business places.’’