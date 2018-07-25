Buhari swears in PSC Chair, members

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn-in the former Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Musiliu Smith, as the new chairman of the Police Service Commission.

Mr. Smith will take over from former IGP Mike Okiro.

The President also swore in Mr. Festus Okoye, as the National Electoral Commissioner in the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), representing the South East.

Some other members who were inaugurated by the President into the commission are, Mohammed Najatu (member) from the North-West, representing women on the commission; Braimoh Austin, (member) from the South-South, representing the media community; Rommy Mom (member) from North Central, representing human rights.

Others are Dr. Nkemka Jombo-Ofo (member) from South East, Clara Ogunbiyi from the North-East, representing the judicial community; retired AIG Lawal Bawa from North-West, representing the police community.

The inauguration was done before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.