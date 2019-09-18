President Muhammadu Buhari has solicited the support of United Nations member states for the President of the 74th General Assembly, Ambassador Tijani Muhammad-Bande, to actualise his vision.

Buhari’s message was conveyed by his spokesman, Mr. Garba Shehu, at a reception for the new General Assembly president following his inauguration in New York on Tuesday night.

Muhammad-Bande, who is Nigeria’s permanent representative to the UN, is the third Nigerian to lead the legislative arm of the organisation.

“The government and people of Nigeria are extremely grateful to all of you general assembly members for the confidence in our Permanent Representative, Prof. Muhammad-Bande, for choosing him in a unanimous vote to lead the 7th session.

“This is a great honour you have done to our country Nigeria; we are 200 million people and Nigerians are extremely happy with this.

“To succeed we expect that all of you will stand behind Prof. Bande”, Shehu told the guests comprising envoys from several countries and Nigerian ambassadors.

Peace and security with emphasis on conflict prevention, poverty eradication, quality education, climate action, and inclusion are top on Muhammad-Bande’s priorities.

In a brief speech, Muhammad-Bande, reiterated his commitment to a close working relationship with other country representatives in the general assembly to deliver on his mandate

“Let me once again state that the year ahead may be difficult, but ours is to work closely with everyone to see that the agenda we set forth in my vision statement is advanced.

“Our commitment remains that we will give a good account of this presidency, which as you is an African presidency,” said Muhammad-Bande, who was joined by his wife, Aishatu, on the podium.

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, who was represented by Dr. Hajo Sani, the senior special assistant to the President on women affairs, later presented an award of honour to Muhammad-Bande on behalf of the wife of the president.

Other dignitaries at the reception include Babagana Kingibe, former INEC Chairman, Prof. Atahiru Jega and Nigerian Ambassador to the US, Justice Sylvanus Nsofor.