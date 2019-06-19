Buhari signs bills on polytechnics, security institute into law

By Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

President Muhammmadu Buhari has assented to the Federal Polytechnic Amendment Bill and the National Institute for Security Bill.

The Federal Polytechnic Amendment Bill seeks to amend the Federal Polytechnic Act, 2004.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), Umar Yakubu disclosed this to State House correspondents on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to Yakubu, the new amendment seeks to harmonize the tenure of the rectors of federal polytechnics, retirement age of polytechnics staff as well as the establishment of the governing council for the polytechnics and membership of the council.

The new law states that membership of the councils will be constituted by a five -man council to be chaired by a chairman. Also, it provides that such membership of the governing council must reflect federal character.

Each governing council under the new law must have a female member as well as a person representing the area where the polytechnic is located.

The new law also provides that each rector is expected to serve a single term of five years. This means that where anyone is currently appointed to serve for four years, it shall be extended to five years.

Also, the presidential aide stated that the new law on the National Institute of Security Studies seeks to establish that institute with the view to ensuring that both the middle and senior managers in the security sector have their competences built and that they will be trained to build their capacity.

The bill also established standards for agency relationships with the view to harmonizing their relationships for efficient and harmonious relationships amongst the inter-agencies locally and globally.

“It will also serve as a critical research institute for policy initiators and implementers with the view to ensuring that we have competent people managing the nation’s security and for global peace and stability,” he said.