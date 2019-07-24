Adewale Momoh, Akure

Aare Ona Kankafo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams has admonished President Muhammadu Buhari against ignoring the issues raised by the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo in an open letter recently addressed to the President.

Adams, who described the letter of the former President as speaking the minds of majority of Nigerians, stated that the series of challenges militating against the country, particularly the issue of insecurity bedevilling her portends enormous danger for the survival of the country.

The Aare Ona Kankafo who spoke at this year’s commemoration of the annual Okota festival held at his home town of Arigidi-Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo state, emphasized that President Buhari “should open up discussion, debate and dialogue as part of consultations at different levels and the outcome of such deliberations should be collated to form inputs into a national conference.”

The Aare who is regarded as the generalissimo of the Yoruba nation, described the level of insecurity in the country as worrisome, stating that the manner at which the daughter of the National Leader of the Pan- Yoruba Socio-political organization, Afenifere was murdered is a reflection of the dire situation Nigeria is currently enmeshed in.

“And I make bold as to say that whatever happens in Nigeria today, will surely affect every part of the world. Let me say this for emphasis, that in as much as I am not keen to bragging or blowing my trumpet, I have always had my reservations for whatever comes from ex -President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“But, I think his recent letter to President Muhammadu Buhari speaks volumes of the danger ahead and it really expressed the minds of Nigerians and the world at large.

I have always expressed my worries about insecurity and the senseless killings across the nation and the South-West in particular.

“The gruesome murder of the late Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, along Shagamu/Ore Road was a sad testimony of the terrible situation of the country at the moment.

In all these, former President Obasanjo raised issues about mobilisation for national unity, stability, security, cooperation, development, growth and progress.

“He said government should open up discussion, debate and dialogue as part of consultations at different levels and the outcome of such deliberations should be collated to form inputs into a national conference.

This, as far as I am concerned is to help us come up with the solution that will effectively deal with the issues and lead to development growth, and progress,” he added.

While advising the present administration on the way forward, Adams also backed calls by former President Goodluck Jonathan on the need for Buhari to implement the recommendations of the 2014 national conference.

According to him, the national conference report fully captures all that is affecting the country and advised the President to learn how to take constructive criticisms in good faith.

“I was a member and delegate of the 2014 national conference, and I have it on good authority that all these have been discussed in the 2014 national conference report, which to me addressed all the issues affecting Nigeria as a nation.

“Last Wednesday, former President Goodluck Jonathan also advised Buhari to adopt the reports of the 2014 national conference. I think this is the only solution that will give us a wholesome society and enhanced living standard and livelihood in an inclusive and shared society.

“We need unity of purpose and nationally accepted strategic roadmap that will not change with whims and caprices of any government. It must be owned by the citizens, people’s policy and strategy implemented by the government no matter its colour and leaning.

“But, the President’s comments that those criticizing him on insecurity are unpatriotic is most unwelcome, particularly, from a leader whose citizens are being killed in their hundreds of thousands on a daily basis.

“The President must be seen to be addressing this issue with utmost seriousness and with maximum dispatch and getting all hands on deck to help. If there is failure, the principal responsibility will be that of the President and no one else.

“And in conclusion, I think we need to be proactive. We need to use all our efforts and maximum force – political, economic, social, psychological and military to deal successfully with the menace of criminality and terrorism separately and together.

Blame game among own forces must be avoided. It is debilitating and only helpful to our adversary. We cannot delay anymore.

“It is time to confront this threat headlong and in a manner that is holistic, inclusive and purposeful,” Adams averred.