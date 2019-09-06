President Muhammadu Buhari sympathizes with the government of Zimbabwe over the demise of the former president Robert Mugabe, at 95.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday, sent the statement of the president as he commiserated with family members, friends and political associates of the late political activist.

President Buhari noted that Mugabe made sacrifices for his people as he has fought for the independence of his country.

He also noted that his lifetime service towards the public would always be remembered by future generations.

He prayed for God to comfort his loved ones and grant the soul of the former president perfect peace.