President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday sought the Senate’s confirmation of the chairman, managing director and 14 other members of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The president also forwarded to the Senate names of three persons to be confirmed as resident electoral commissioners.



Bayelsa APC draws members from PDP for campaign

In a letter dated October 18 and read by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan during Tuesday’s plenary, Buhari nominated Dr. Pius Odubu (Edo) as board chairman and Bernard Okumagba (Delta) as managing director.

The letter reads: “In accordance with the provision of Section 2 (2)(a) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) (establishment) Act 2000, I write to forward for confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the underlisted nominees for appointment into the NDDC board.

“They are to occupy the positions indicated against their names.”

“The NDDC board nominees include the Chairman, Dr. Pius Odubu (Edo); Managing Director, Bernard Okumagba (Delta); Executive Director, Projects, Otobong Ndem (Akwa Ibom), Executive Director Finance and Admin, Maxwell Okoh (Bayelsa); Delta state representative, Prophet Jones Erue; Mr. Victor Ekhatar (Edo); Dr. Joy Yimebe Nunieh (Rivers) and Nwogu Nwogu, Abia state.

“Others are Theodore Allison (Bayelsa); Victor Antai (Akwa Ibom); Maurice Effiwatt (Cross River); Olugbenga Elema (Ondo); Uchegbu Kyrian (Imo); North West representative, Aisha Muhammed (Kano); North East representative, Ardo Zubairu (Adamawa) and South West representative, Badmus Mutalib

“While hoping that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominees in the usual expeditious manner, please accept, distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

The president also requested the confirmation of the appointment of three nominees as resident electoral commissioners. This was also contained in a letter to the Senate dated, October 28.

“Pursuant to paragraph 14(3) of Part 1 of the Third Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999(as amended), I hereby, write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the following as resident electoral commissioners.

“Umar Gajiram, commissioner (Borno); Dr. Alalibo Johnson, commissioner (Bayelsa) and Raheem Olalekan, commissioner (Osun).

Similarly, Buhari has sent the name of Justice Benedict Kanyip for confirmation as President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.