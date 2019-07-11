Tunde Opalana, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has just forwarded to the Senate for confirmation the name of Hon. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed as the Chief Justice of the Federation.

The president also want the Senate to confirm his appointment of 15 special advisers to assist him carry out his functions.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan read the president’s letter requesting these confirmation at plenary on Wednesday.

Recall that Justice Mohammed was appointed in acting capacity January this year after his predecessor, Justice Walter Onnoghen was suspended from office.