Buhari seeks approval of N148.1bn road projects reimbursement for 5 states

By Tunde Opalana

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday approached the National Assembly for approval of a total sum of N148.1bn reimbursements to Bayelsa, Cross River, Ondo, Osun and Rivers State governments for federal road projects executed in their states, Daily Times gathered.

Buhari in a letter read at plenary by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan requested that the monies be paid through the issuance of promissory notes.

The letter is entitled ‘Request for Resolution of the National Assembly for Approval of the Reimbursement of N148.14bn Through the Issuance of Promissory Notes to Bayelsa, Cross River, Ondo, Osun and Rivers State Governments for Federal Road Projects Executed by the States’.

“The Senate may wish to be informed that the Federal Executive Council at its meeting of June 3, 2020, approved the reimbursement of N148.1bn through the issuance of promissory notes to Bayelsa, Cross River, Ondo, Osun and Rivers state governments for the federal road projects executed by the states.

“The approval by FEC was subsequent to the recommendation by an inter-ministerial committee which reviewed the requests for reimbursement made by the state governments for the projects.

“The committee reviewed the documents submitted and carried out fiscal inspection and verification of the projects in the respective states before making its recommendation to FEC,” Buhari said.

The amount approved for each of the five states is Bayelsa – N38,404, 564,783.40; Cross Rivers – N18,394,732, 608.85; Ondo – N7,822,147,577; Osun – N4, 567,456,673.63; and Rivers – N78, 953, 67, 518.29.

“In view of the foregoing, I wish to request the Senate to kindly approve through its resolution, the request for the reimbursement of the total sum of N148, 141,969,161.24 through the issuance of promissory notes to the five aforementioned state governments for the federal road projects executed on behalf of the Federal Government as detailed in paragraph two above,” the President said.

The President said detailed information on the request will be provided by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainah Ahmed.

