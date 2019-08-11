President Muhammadu Buhari has joined other APC chieftains in congratulating Chief John Odigie-Oyegun on his 80th birthday, describing the octogenarian as a true example of a patriot and democrat.

The president’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, said that Buhari congratulated Odigie-Oyegun on the milestone.

According to Buhari, Odigie-Oyegun’s achievements include becoming a permanent secretary at 30, winning a gubernatorial election in his early 50s and providing visionary leadership to unseat an incumbent government for the first time in Nigeria’s history.

The president affirmed that the former chairman of the All Nigeria Peoples Party and APC had set a standard for consistency, honesty and integrity in Nigerian politics, having championed the building of strong democratic institutions.

Buhari commended Odigie-Oyegun for promoting the virtue of looking beyond elections and positions to growing and unifying the nation for posterity.

He described the APC stalwart as an active participant in Nigeria’s political development and governance for many years.

Buhari noted that Odigie-Oyegun’s depth of wisdom, maturity, tolerance and penchant for always putting the interest of the nation above self, should serve as a lesson to both old and younger political actors.

The president rejoiced with family members, friends and associates of the former governor of Edo as he becomes an octogenarian, praying that God would give him good health and strength to keep serving the nation.

(NAN)