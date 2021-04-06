 Buhari sacks IGP, names replacement — Daily Times Nigeria
Buhari sacks IGP, names replacement

6th April 2021
by Ogbonna Ugorji

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Usman Alkali Baba, the Deputy Inspector-General, as the Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP.

Mohammed Abubakar Adamu is instantly replaced by him.

On Tuesday, Maigari Dingyadi, the Minister of Police Affairs, told State House correspondents about it.

On the 4th of February, the president extended Mohammed Adamu’s term as Inspector General of Police for another three months, during which time the former police chief spent two months and three days.

More details shortly…

