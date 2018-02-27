Buhari running Nigeria like an Islamic enclave — Arewa Christians

A group known as Arewa Christians and Indigenous Pastors Association (ACIPA), has accused President Mohammedu Buhari for running Nigeria as an Islamic enclave.

ACIPA stated this yesterday in Jos, Plateau State, where it addressed newsmen in a press briefing tagged, ‘Truth and Greater Nigeria’.

Speaking at the gathering, President of the group, Rev. Luka Shehu said President Buhari has Islamized Nigeria through his religious based appointment, “as if Nigeria is an Islamic enclave”, he said.

Shehu, in a lengthy eight page text, explained how Christians in Nigeria has suffered humiliation and have lost their lives as a result of the invasion of Fulani herdsmen in towns and villages dominated by the Christian faith.

He said, “from May 2015, when President Buhari took over power, he has operated as if Christians are not Nigerians and as if Nigeria is an Islamic enclave: this can be seen in all appointments of the President; the list of government appointees is shamelessly tilted in favour of the Muslims and as if this was not enough, Buhari in late 2017 appointed another Muslim, Ambassador Mohammed Dawuda as the Acting-Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

“Also, all appointments in strategic security positions are Muslims, out of 16, only one is a Christian and to add salt to injury, a Muslim was selected to replace Ibrahim Magu, in EFCC.

“Nigeria cannot be govern, as if it was a conquered vassal state of Islam and assigned to grand muftis to oversee the various government organisation and extra-ministerial departments”, the ACIPA President said.

Shehu has also call for the resignation of President Buhari, sighting the President’s inability to protect the country.

“We demand that the President either resigns his position or be impeached, as he cannot continue to govern this country.

“We regretfully observe that this administration (Buhari) has failed in it’s primary responsibility of protecting lives and property, a cardinal constitutional responsibility the President swore to carry out”.

ACIPA further expressed worries over recent release and pardon of the dreaded Boko-Haram prisoners by security agencies.

“We question the military high command for the release of about 244 Boko Haram suspects without going through the open investigative and judicial process for competent”.

By Kingsley Chukwuka, Jos