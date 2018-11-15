Buhari returns from Paris Peace Forum

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after a 5-day official visit to France, where he participated in the first edition of the Paris Peace Forum, held between November 11 and 13, 2018.

The President arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Wednesday evening.

Buhari, while in Paris, joined other world leaders to commemorate the centenary anniversary of the Armistice signed on November 11, 1918, between the Allied Forces and Germany in the Forest of Compiegne in France to end the First World War.

The President also met with the Nigerian community in the country and addressed issues around education, inclusive elections, security infrastructure and the economy.