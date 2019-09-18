President Muhammadu Buhari has waded into the tussle between the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Police Service Commission (PSC), saying the PSC mandates include the task of appointment and promotion in the NFP.

The president stated this when he received the 2018 Annual Report of the PSC, at the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday.

He added that the PSC mandate also included the disciplinary control of officers of the Nigerian Police Force, except the Inspector-General of Police.

“By the mandate of the Commission, the task of appointment, promotion and disciplinary control of officers of the Nigerian Police Force, except the Inspector General, fall under it,’’ he said.

He, therefore, charged members of the PSC to redouble their efforts in ensuring that the Nigeria Police Force delivers on its responsibilities.

President Buhari said: “The Commission has the most challenging responsibility of carrying out oversight responsibilities of the Police Force.

“The people that comprise this commission are mostly personally known to me and some of them have been through the mill as it were, therefore I expect them to put the Police in order.

“I personally believe that the Inspector General is doing his best …the Police are always in the frontline and unless we get the police working effectively, the security of this country will remain in doubt.”

He noted that the commission’s assignment was enormous and called for sacrifice and commitment “especially now that almost every country is faced with severe internal security challenges. Nigeria is no exception.’’

The President praised the Commission for new ideas introduced into the workings of the Force.

“I am aware that you have put policies in place to reposition the Police Force in the areas of merit-driven promotion and prompt disciplinary actions.

“Government will require that you redouble your efforts and ensure that the Police Force receives the required assistance for optimum service delivery.

He also called on the Commission to ensure harmonious working relationship with the Police Force.

“I wish to see close communication and understanding between you and the Nigeria Police. This is necessary for the overall efficiency and effectiveness in securing the country,” he added.

Earlier in his address, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, the Chairman of the Commission, who led other members to State House, had intimated the President that, in line with his (President’s) specific directives, the management is gradually putting together a productive Nigeria Police Force.

According to him, this will attract the endorsement of all Nigerians and also receive the acclaim of the policemen themselves.

Smith also requested for the intervention of the President in overcoming the funding constrains of the Commission as well as securing better office accommodation.