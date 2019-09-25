President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved the immediate redeployment of Minister of State for Niger Delta Ministry, Festus Keyamo, to Ministry of Labour as Minister of State.

According to a statement signed by the Director Information, Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment Ministry, Senator Tayo Alasoadura is to move to Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as Minister of State.

“Mr. Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs is to move to Ministry of Labour and Employment as Minister of State,

“Senator Tayo Alasoadura is to move to Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as Minister of State.

“This redeployment takes effect from today, Tuesday 24th September, 2019,” the statement reads in part.