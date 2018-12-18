Buhari reiterates commitment to support sectors that create jobs

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration is fully committed to supporting all sectors that will create jobs for citizens while positively impacting the communities. Buhari said that it is the collective responsibility of everyone to ensure that entertainers, regulators and censorship boards do the right thing by insisting on observation of cultural norms and protection of national interest. Received in audience members of Motion Picture Practitioners’ Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, urging them to use their platform to promote the growth of the economy. He disclosed that he had signed an instrument of ratification of the World Intellectual Property Organization on audio-visual perform. On funding, the president said that he has directed the Bank of Industry (BoI) and the Nigeria Export-Import Bank to engage your sector by providing affordable working capital. This funding, president Buhari said, will unlock some of the trapped potentials in the entertainment industry, leading to growth. He added that he was tasking the Minister of Finance and Governor of Central Bank to ensure that these financial institutions immediately commence the engagement. Buhari said that in the last two years, Nigeria has established a mutually beneficial relationship with the Kingdom of Morocco, especially in the Agricultural sector. The president said, “In our engagements, I learned that Morocco also has a vibrant film industry that is globally recognized as a shining example of Africa’s entertainment capability. “Based on this, I have directed that, in addition to agriculture, Nigeria should also explore potential partnership opportunities with the Moroccan entertainment industry. I understand some of you were part of the various delegations, at both Federal and State levels, to have visited Morocco to explore partnership opportunities in the last 12 months.”