President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday received Liberia’s highest honour during the Independence Day celebration of the nation.

President of the African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina, shared a video of the moment Buhari was decorated with the Grand Cordon of the Knighthood of Venerable Order of the Pioneers honour.

He tweeted, “President Buhari was just decorated with the highest national distinction of Liberia. Was delighted to be there. Congratulations Mr. President! ⁦@MBuhari.”