Buhari receives Cell Phone made in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari received the ITF Mobile, the first cell phone built-in Nigeria, on Wednesday.



Before the start of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, gave the phone to the President.

The phone, according to Adebayo, was one of twelve made by the Electrical/Electronics Technology Department of the Industrial Training Fund’s (ITF) Model Skills Training Centre utilizing locally sourced components.

According to him,“Twelve indigenous mobile cell phones produced by the Model Skills Training Centre of the Industrial Training Fund; an agency under Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment was launched.

“It gives me great pleasure Mr President, to present you with one of the phones.”

Ahead of the Council meeting, the President presided over the swearing-in of one Commissioner each for the National Population Commission and the Federal Civil Service Commission.

Wakil Bukar, Commissioner of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCC), and Mohammed Dattijo Usman, Commissioner of the National Population Commission, were among those sworn in (NPC).

The FCC was superseded by Bukar.

Usman replaced the NPC Commissioner from Niger State, who was from Bauchi State. Two of the new representatives just passed away.