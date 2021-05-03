Buhari reaffirms commitment to press freedom, urges respect for ethics

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his commitment to freedom of the press, urging media professionals to wield such freedom responsibly.

He gave the commitment in his message on the World Press Freedom Day, observed globally every May 3.

The President, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Femi Adesina, notes that freedom of the press is an irreducible minimum in a democracy that would flourish, adding that freedom must, however, be used responsibly.

“That everything is permitted does not mean that there are no rules of correctness, particularly in a polity seriously challenged as ours now,” President Buhari said.

“The media must be sensitive to what we are going through as a country, and anything that would exacerbate the situation, and further inflame passions and emotions, should be avoided.

The media needs to ensure that while informing, educating, entertaining and setting agenda for public discourse, it does not encourage incendiary words and actions that could further hurt our unity in diversity.”

Licentious freedom, the President said is different from freedom with responsibility, and charges the Nigerian media to embrace the latter, rather than the former.

The President, pledged greater cooperation with the media to discharge its duties, in line with the theme of this year’s World Press Freedom Day, “Information as a Public Good.”

He charged those who managed information for government to do everything in public interest, while also encouraging the media to use the Freedom of Information Act available to make its jobs easier.

The President submitted that it was very vital to have access to reliable information in an era of misinformation, disinformation and hate speech, all to cause discord in society.