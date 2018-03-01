Buhari re-appoints Segun Awolowo NEPC boss

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Mr Olusegun Awolowo as Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

According to a letter signed by Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the appointment lasts for four years.

Mr Awolowo, a lawyer and scion of the Obafemi Awolowo family, was first appointed to the NEPC position by former President Goodluck Jonathan in December 2013.

NEPC is Nigeria’s apex organization for the promotion of non-oil exports to diversify the Nation’s economy.

During his first term in office, Segun Awolowo led a team of nearly 400 staff spread across 15 offices and the headquarters in Abuja and has made the agency to compete favourably with its counterparts in the advanced economies.

Today, Nigeria is witnessing significant growth in non-oil contribution to the nation’s GDP occasioned by increased trade volumes, export of non-traditional goods and exports to new markets.

He engages with the private sector, relevant government institutions and foreign missions are strengthening synergies and yielding positive outcomes for the sector.

His goal is to shift the focus from export of raw produce to value added products to increase revenue, value for

the products, create jobs and improve lives.

Prior to NEPC, Mr Awolowo worked in the Federal Capital Territory Administration as Secretary for Social Development, Area Councils and later Secretary of Transport, where he played a significant role in evolving a

Master Plan for an efficient urban transportation system in the FCT. He worked in the FCTA until 2011, when he went back to his law practice.

In November 2013, President Jonathan appointed him as Executive Director/CEO of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council. Mr Awolowo is a lawyer and a scion of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, one of Nigeria’s great founding fathers. He was called to the Nigerian Bar in December 1989.

In the early days of his legal career, he worked with the prestigious law firm of Abayomi Sogbesan & Co. SAN and GOK Ajayi & Co. SAN.

Prior to working in the FCTA, Mr. Awolowo served in various positions in Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s Administration including as Special Assistant on Traditional Institutions, Legal Due Diligence and Legal Matters during, which he covered a wide range of legal issues for Mr. President.

His experience at serving in Government has exposed him to national policy making at the highest levels as well as across the country.