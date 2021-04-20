Buhari promises Niger Republic support to defeat terrorism

BY KAMARUDEEN OGUNDELE, ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday assured Noamey of collaboration to defeat terrorism and ensure stability with neighbouring countries.

He spoke when he received the newly inaugurated President of the Republic of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, who was in Nigeria on his first international visit. “We will stabilize our region for the benefit of the two countries,” Buhari said.

President Buhari said Nigerians and Nigeriens are people with similar culture, language and ways of life, who also share about 1,500 kilometres of land border, so cannot ignore each other.

The President congratulated Bazoum on winning the recent presidential election, and his successful inauguration into office.

“You have been in the system for a long time. The only thing is that you had never been President. Now you are one,” the host President said, assuring that Nigeria would assist its close neighbour in diverse ways as required.

On terrorism, as perpetrated by Boko Haram, President Buhari observed that Republic of Niger also suffered high casualties, vowing to do all it takes to secure the two countries.

The President expressed appreciation to the immediate past President, Mahamadou Issoufou, for what he called “his understanding and sacrifices” to help stabilise the region, urging the successor to maintain the institutions his predecessor had established.

President Bazoum said he was delighted to make Nigeria his first port of call, noting that the two countries had common interests, “and, therefore, a good relationship is very important.

On security, he observed that the fact that some Nigerians flee to Niger during terrorist attacks “shows that we need to cooperate, and we will face our challenges together.”