Buhari promises to ensure stability in West Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday promised that his administration will continue to work with member-countries of the Economic Community of West African States to ensure stability in the sub-region.

He said the collaboration became necessary as cross-border crimes pose more challenges to people and governments in the sub-region.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President spoke while receiving Letter of Credence from the Ambassador of Guinea Bissau, Mr. Henrique Da Silva, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“ECOWAS is doing its best, and as you know, Nigeria is fully involved in the process of restoring stability in Guinea Bissau,” the President was quoted as saying.

Buhari said the relationship between Nigeria and Guinea Bissau had always been healthy, noting that as the country regains its stability, there would be more room for improvement.

The President, who also received Letter of Credence from the Ambassador of Thailand, Mr. Wattana Kunwongse, said Nigeria and Thailand had a lot to share in the ongoing effort to diversify the economy, with focus on the agricultural sector.

“Our relationship has been very long and very commendable. We appreciate the help we get in agriculture from Thailand and we will keep working together,” he said.

In his remarks, the Ambassador of Guinea Bissau said his country remained grateful for all the support it received from Nigeria during the prolonged political crisis.

“We are very grateful for your commitment to ensure peace in Guinea Bissau and your soldiers have been in our country to ensure stability,” the Ambassador said.

PUNCH.