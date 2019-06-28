Ukpono Ukpong

In a bid to improve the livelihood of Nigerians thus liberating them from the shackles of poverty, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration is determined to create at least 10 million jobs yearly.

In his speech delivered at the 11th Triennial National Conference of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria with the theme: “Labour and Nation Building:

The Place of Labour in National Politics”, the President who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said his government is committed to making Nigeria a better place.

“We will try to create 10 million jobs yearly to continue to boost our economy and make live better for our people,” he said.

He disclosed that the Federal Government is mapping out policies, measures and laws to maintain unity and at the same time lift the bulk of Nigerians out of poverty to prosperity despite the security challenges currently faced in the country.

“The Security challenges we are currently facing are not insurmountable. I can report that we are meeting these challenges with much greater support to the security forces in terms of funding, equipment and improved local intelligence.

We are meeting these challenges with superior strategy, firepower and resolve. I can assure you that we will win the war against Terrorism, Kidnapping, banditry and Farmers-Headers clashes.

“We have tried to build a solid foundation for our dear country in the last 4 years. These efforts have begun to yield results.

The Economy is making a steady progress and our GDP is expected to grow by 2.7 percent this year. Our External Reserve has risen to $45 billion and can finance a number of our foreign commitments.

“With the steps taken to integrate rural economies to the national grid, provide credits and inputs to rural farmers and micro-businesses, as well as providing the enabling environment for business in Nigeria, our people will be liberated from the shackles of poverty.”

While acknowledging the effort of the labour movement especially the TUC in the nation building, he said that his government believes in the welfare of workers, hence, his decision to sign the Minimum Wage Bill into Law.

Speaking further, he called on both the State Governments and the private sector to give their workers a decent living wage to encourage workers to contribute more to the nation’s economy.

He also reiterated his commitment towards improving on the our National Development Plans and, initiatives, noting that concerted efforts will be put in areas of Agriculture, Education, Power and other infrastructure, Manufacturing and social intervention schemes as well as in building institutions and machineries to fight corruption.

“We will promote Good Governance and fight corruption to a standstill. This Government will continue to build institutions and machineries to fight corruption.

If we don’t kill corruption now, we will not have a country to handover to our unborn generations, hence, the need for everyone to be involved in this fight to finish.

“My administration believes in the welfare of workers and that is why we have signed the Minimum Wage Bill into Law and implementation is underway.

l employ both the State Governments and the private sector to give their workers a decent living wage to encourage workers to contribute more to our economy,” said President Buhari.