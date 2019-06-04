Buhari proclaims June 11 inauguration of 9th National Assembly

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has proclaimed next week Tuesday, June 11,2019 date for holding of the first session of the 9th National Assembly.

The proclamation is in accordance with the power conferred on the President by section 64(3) of the Constitution.

President Buhari in the proclamation said”whereas it is provided in Section 64(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) that the person elected as President shall have power to issue a proclamation for the holding of the first session of the National Assembly immediately after his being sworn-in.

“Now,thereafter, I, Muhammadu Buhari, President, Commander-in- Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in exercise of the power bestowed upon me by Section 64(3) aforesaid and all other powers enabling me in that behalf, hereby, proclaim that the first session of the ninth (9th) National Assembly shall hold at 10.00am on Tuesday, 11thJune, 2019 in the National Assembly Abuja.

” Given under my hand and the public seal of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at Abuja, this 30th day of May, 2019″.

The two chambers of National Assembly are expected to elect their principal officers immediately after the inauguration.