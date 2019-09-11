President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja presided over the maiden Federal Executive Council (FEC) after his inauguration for a second term in office and challenged the ministers on service delivery.

The President, who gave reasons for creating new ministries, enjoined the ministers never to fail in meeting the expectations of Nigerians and particularly, challenged the returning ministers to redouble their efforts in the second term.

“I expect you all to redouble your efforts in this second term. To enhance service delivery, we decided to restructure some functions which led to the creation of some new ministries.

“For example, to achieve our goals of economic diversification and inclusive growth we merged the ministry of finance with that of budget and national planning.

“We also created the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development to fully institutionalise our various interventions to support some of the poorest and most distressed citizens of our country,’’ he said.

While reminding the ministers of the oath they took on August 21, the President urged them to offer selfless service to the nation.

Those at the meeting include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the Head of Service, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita.

Others are the National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno and some presidential aides