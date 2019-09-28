President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged support for the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja as part of his administration’s commitment to developing all sporting games in the country.

President Buhari, who performed the ceremonial tee-off as special guest of honour at the independence cup 2019 golf tournament of IBB club, said every sport can be used to promote national unity and international brotherhood.

Represented by the Minister of Youth and Sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, President Buhari gave kudos to the trustees and executive committee for sustaining the golf course which he described as one of the best in Africa.

The President, who is also the Grand Patron of the IBB Club, pledged the support of the government in ameliorating the ecological challenges of flooding and erosion that have affected the golf course lately.

He expressed delight at the participation of players from Accra and other African countries adding that the game of golf can be used to foster African unity and cooperation.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Club Captain, Mr. Shola Adeyungbe, said the annual Independence Cup tournament is the major event in the Club’s calendar.

He said the high point of the tournament is the invitational participation of the Achimota golf Club of Accra as well as other players from sister African countries.

The Captain said apart from promoting pan-African cooperation, the IBB club has been a veritable hub for recreation and networking among people of various backgrounds.

Mr Adeyungbe pleaded with the President to assist the club in combating flooding and erosion so as to protect the variety of animals and plants in their natural habitat.

He commended President Buhari for expanding the scope of sporting activities noting that golf and tennis, if supported, will bring international glory to the country.

About 400 players are expected to participate at this year’s four-day tournament marking Nigeria’s 59th independence Anniversary.